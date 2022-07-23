Step 2: Calculate the moment of inertia (I) for the system. Since the masses are connected by massless rods and are equidistant from the axis of rotation, the moment of inertia for each mass is given by \( I = m r^2 \). For three masses, the total moment of inertia is \( I_{total} = 3 m r^2 \). Substitute the values of mass (m = 0.2 kg) and radius (r = 0.45 m) into the formula.