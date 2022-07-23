What is the frequency of an electromagnetic wave that has the same wavelength as a 2.5 kHz sound wave in water?
A 15-cm-long aluminum tank is filled with ethyl alcohol. A high-frequency ultrasound wave travels horizontally through one wall of the tank and then through the alcohol. There are 275 times more cycles of the wave in the alcohol than in the aluminum wall. How thick is the wall of the tank?
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Key Concepts
Ultrasound Waves
Wave Frequency and Cycles
Speed of Sound in Different Media
A hammer taps on the end of a 4.00-m-long metal bar at room temperature. A microphone at the other end of the bar picks up two pulses of sound, one that travels through the metal and one that travels through the air. The pulses are separated in time by 9.00 ms. What is the speed of sound in this metal?
What is the speed of sound in air (a) on a cold winter day in Minnesota when the temperature is -25°F, and (b) on a hot summer day in Death Valley when the temperature is 125°F?
A spherical wave with a wavelength of 2.0 m is emitted from the origin. At one instant of time, the phase at r = 4.0 m is π rad. At that instant, what is the phase at r = 3.5 m and at r = 4.5 m?
A sound source is located somewhere along the x-axis. Experiments show that the same wave front simultaneously reaches listeners at x = -7.0 m and x = ＋3.0 m. What is the x-coordinate of the source?