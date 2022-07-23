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Ch 16: Traveling Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 16: Traveling WavesProblem 30
Chapter 16, Problem 30

A spherical wave with a wavelength of 2.0 m is emitted from the origin. At one instant of time, the phase at r = 4.0 m is π rad. At that instant, what is the phase at r = 3.5 m and at r = 4.5 m?

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Step 1: Understand the relationship between the phase of a wave and its position. The phase of a wave changes as you move away from the source, and this change is proportional to the distance traveled divided by the wavelength. The phase difference can be calculated using the formula Δφ = (2π/λ)Δr, where λ is the wavelength and Δr is the change in distance.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The wavelength λ is 2.0 m, the phase at r = 4.0 m is π rad, and we need to find the phase at r = 3.5 m and r = 4.5 m.
Step 3: Calculate the phase difference between r = 4.0 m and r = 3.5 m using the formula Δφ = (2π/λ)Δr. Here, Δr = r_final - r_initial = 3.5 m - 4.0 m = -0.5 m. Substitute λ = 2.0 m into the formula to find Δφ.
Step 4: Calculate the phase difference between r = 4.0 m and r = 4.5 m using the same formula Δφ = (2π/λ)Δr. Here, Δr = r_final - r_initial = 4.5 m - 4.0 m = 0.5 m. Substitute λ = 2.0 m into the formula to find Δφ.
Step 5: Add the calculated phase differences to the initial phase at r = 4.0 m (π rad) to determine the phases at r = 3.5 m and r = 4.5 m. For r = 3.5 m, subtract the phase difference (since Δr is negative), and for r = 4.5 m, add the phase difference (since Δr is positive).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wavelength

Wavelength is the distance between successive crests of a wave, typically denoted by the symbol λ. In this case, the wavelength of 2.0 m indicates that the wave repeats every 2 meters. Understanding wavelength is crucial for determining how the phase of the wave changes with distance.
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Phase of a Wave

The phase of a wave describes the position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, usually measured in radians. A phase of π rad indicates that the wave is at its maximum negative displacement. The phase can be calculated based on the distance from the source and the wavelength, allowing us to find the phase at different points.
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Spherical Waves

Spherical waves are waves that propagate outward in all directions from a point source, forming a spherical front. The phase of a spherical wave varies with distance from the source, and the relationship can be expressed as φ = (2π/λ) * r, where φ is the phase, λ is the wavelength, and r is the distance from the source. This concept is essential for calculating the phase at different radial distances.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A hammer taps on the end of a 4.00-m-long metal bar at room temperature. A microphone at the other end of the bar picks up two pulses of sound, one that travels through the metal and one that travels through the air. The pulses are separated in time by 9.00 ms. What is the speed of sound in this metal?

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Textbook Question

A loudspeaker at the origin emits a 120 Hz tone on a day when the speed of sound is 340 m/s. The phase difference between two points on the x-axis is 5.5 rad. What is the distance between these two points?

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Textbook Question

What is the speed of sound in air (a) on a cold winter day in Minnesota when the temperature is -25°F, and (b) on a hot summer day in Death Valley when the temperature is 125°F?

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Textbook Question

The intensity of electromagnetic waves from the sun is 1.4 kW/m² just above the earth's atmosphere. Eighty percent of this reaches the surface at noon on a clear summer day. Suppose you think of your back as a 30 cm x 50 cm rectangle. How many joules of solar energy fall on your back as you work on your tan for 1.0 h?

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Textbook Question

A 15-cm-long aluminum tank is filled with ethyl alcohol. A high-frequency ultrasound wave travels horizontally through one wall of the tank and then through the alcohol. There are 275 times more cycles of the wave in the alcohol than in the aluminum wall. How thick is the wall of the tank?

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Textbook Question

A sound source is located somewhere along the x-axis. Experiments show that the same wave front simultaneously reaches listeners at x = -7.0 m and x = ＋3.0 m. What is the x-coordinate of the source?

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