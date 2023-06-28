A 280 Hz sound wave is directed into one end of the trombone slide seen in FIGURE P17.55. A microphone is placed at the other end to record the intensity of sound waves that are transmitted through the tube. The straight sides of the slide are 80 cm in length and 10 cm apart with a semicircular bend at the end. For what slide extensions s will the microphone detect a maximum of sound intensity?
