Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundStanding Waves
5:48 minutes
Problem 17f
Textbook Question

A 280 Hz sound wave is directed into one end of the trombone slide seen in FIGURE P17.55. A microphone is placed at the other end to record the intensity of sound waves that are transmitted through the tube. The straight sides of the slide are 80 cm in length and 10 cm apart with a semicircular bend at the end. For what slide extensions s will the microphone detect a maximum of sound intensity?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
8:59m

Watch next

Master Standing Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
09:47
Standing wave harmonics on guitar strings (and pianos, banjos, and harps, I guess) | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
112
05:52
Standing Waves - IB Physics
Andy Masley's IB Physics Lectures
218
01:56
Standing Wave Harmonics -- xmdemo 139
xmdemo
76
1
08:59
Standing Waves
Patrick Ford
647
1
3
07:01
Standing Waves
Bozeman Science
99
11:32
Standing Waves Introduction
Flipping Physics
187
05:10
Standing Waves and Harmonics
Professor Dave Explains
101
03:39
Standing Wave Demo: Slinky
Physics Demos
191
04:26
Unknown Harmonic Frequency
Patrick Ford
333
3
03:18
Standing Wave On A Guitar
Patrick Ford
329
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.