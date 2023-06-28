Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundStanding Waves
3:49 minutes
Problem 17p
Textbook Question

A string under tension has a fundamental frequency of 220 Hz. What is the fundamental frequency if the tension is doubled?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
8:59m

Watch next

Master Standing Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
09:47
Standing wave harmonics on guitar strings (and pianos, banjos, and harps, I guess) | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
112
05:52
Standing Waves - IB Physics
Andy Masley's IB Physics Lectures
218
01:56
Standing Wave Harmonics -- xmdemo 139
xmdemo
76
1
08:59
Standing Waves
Patrick Ford
647
1
3
07:01
Standing Waves
Bozeman Science
99
11:32
Standing Waves Introduction
Flipping Physics
187
05:10
Standing Waves and Harmonics
Professor Dave Explains
101
03:39
Standing Wave Demo: Slinky
Physics Demos
191
04:26
Unknown Harmonic Frequency
Patrick Ford
333
3
03:18
Standing Wave On A Guitar
Patrick Ford
329
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.