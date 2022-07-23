Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to analyze the interference pattern created by two wave sources at points P, Q, and R. The interference depends on the path difference (Δr) between the distances from the two sources (r1 and r2) to each point. Constructive interference occurs when Δr is an integer multiple of the wavelength (λ), while destructive interference occurs when Δr is a half-integer multiple of λ.