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Ch 17: Superposition
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 17: SuperpositionProblem 27b
Chapter 17, Problem 27b

FIGURE EX17.27 shows the circular wave fronts emitted by two wave sources. Make a table with rows labeled P, Q, and R and columns labeled r1, r2, Δr, and C/D. Fill in the table for points P, Q, and R, giving the distances as multiples of λ and indicating, with a C or a D, whether the interference at that point is constructive or destructive.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to analyze the interference pattern created by two wave sources at points P, Q, and R. The interference depends on the path difference (Δr) between the distances from the two sources (r1 and r2) to each point. Constructive interference occurs when Δr is an integer multiple of the wavelength (λ), while destructive interference occurs when Δr is a half-integer multiple of λ.
Step 2: Identify the distances r1 and r2 for each point (P, Q, and R) in terms of λ. Use the diagram provided in FIGURE EX17.27 to measure or deduce these distances. For example, if point P is equidistant from both sources, r1 and r2 will be equal, and Δr will be zero.
Step 3: Calculate the path difference Δr for each point using the formula Δr = |r1 - r2|. This gives the difference in distances traveled by the waves from the two sources to the point in question.
Step 4: Determine whether the interference is constructive (C) or destructive (D) at each point. If Δr is an integer multiple of λ (e.g., 0λ, 1λ, 2λ), the interference is constructive. If Δr is a half-integer multiple of λ (e.g., 0.5λ, 1.5λ, 2.5λ), the interference is destructive.
Step 5: Create the table with rows labeled P, Q, and R and columns labeled r1, r2, Δr, and C/D. Fill in the values for each point based on the calculations from the previous steps. Ensure the distances are expressed as multiples of λ and the interference type is indicated with a C or D.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Interference

Wave interference occurs when two or more waves overlap and combine to form a new wave pattern. This can result in constructive interference, where wave amplitudes add together, or destructive interference, where they cancel each other out. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how waves interact at points P, Q, and R in the given scenario.
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Path Difference (Δr)

The path difference (Δr) refers to the difference in distance traveled by two waves from their sources to a specific point. It plays a key role in determining the type of interference at that point. If the path difference is a multiple of the wavelength (λ), constructive interference occurs; if it is an odd multiple of half the wavelength, destructive interference occurs.
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Wavelength (λ)

Wavelength (λ) is the distance between successive crests (or troughs) of a wave. It is a fundamental property of waves that influences their behavior during interference. In the context of the problem, expressing distances as multiples of λ helps in determining the nature of interference at points P, Q, and R, facilitating the completion of the required table.
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