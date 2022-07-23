Two strings are adjusted to vibrate at exactly 200 Hz. Then the tension in one string is increased slightly. Afterward, three beats per second are heard when the strings vibrate at the same time. What is the new frequency of the string that was tightened?
Two out-of-phase radio antennas at x=±300 m on the x-axis are emitting 3.0 MHz radio waves. Is the point (x, y) =(300 m, 800 m) a point of maximum constructive interference, maximum destructive interference, or something in between?
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Key Concepts
Interference of Waves
Path Difference
Wavelength and Frequency
FIGURE EX17.27 shows the circular wave fronts emitted by two wave sources. Make a table with rows labeled P, Q, and R and columns labeled r1, r2, Δr, and C/D. Fill in the table for points P, Q, and R, giving the distances as multiples of λ and indicating, with a C or a D, whether the interference at that point is constructive or destructive.
A 2.0-m-long string vibrates at its second-harmonic frequency with a maximum amplitude of 2.0 cm. One end of the string is at x = 0 cm. Find the oscillation amplitude at x = 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 cm.
What is the thinnest film of MgF2 (n=1.39) on glass that produces a strong reflection for orange light with a wavelength of 600 nm?
A flute player hears four beats per second when she compares her note to a 523 Hz tuning fork (the note C). She can match the frequency of the tuning fork by pulling out the 'tuning joint' to lengthen her flute slightly. What was her initial frequency?
Two loudspeakers in a 20°C room emit 686 Hz sound waves along the x-axis. If the speakers are out of phase, what is the smallest distance between the speakers for which the interference of the sound waves is maximum constructive?