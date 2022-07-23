Skip to main content
Ch 17: Superposition
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 17: SuperpositionProblem 31
Chapter 17, Problem 31

Two out-of-phase radio antennas at x=±300 m on the x-axis are emitting 3.0 MHz radio waves. Is the point (x, y) =(300 m, 800 m) a point of maximum constructive interference, maximum destructive interference, or something in between?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the wavelength of the radio waves using the formula \( \lambda = \frac{c}{f} \), where \( c \) is the speed of light (\( 3 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s} \)) and \( f \) is the frequency (\( 3.0 \times 10^6 \; \text{Hz} \)).
Step 2: Determine the distances from the two antennas to the point \((300 \; \text{m}, 800 \; \text{m})\). Use the distance formula \( d = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2} \) for each antenna. For the antenna at \( x = 300 \; \text{m} \), the distance is \( \sqrt{(300 - 300)^2 + (800 - 0)^2} \). For the antenna at \( x = -300 \; \text{m} \), the distance is \( \sqrt{(300 - (-300))^2 + (800 - 0)^2} \).
Step 3: Find the path difference between the distances calculated in Step 2. The path difference is \( \Delta d = |d_1 - d_2| \), where \( d_1 \) and \( d_2 \) are the distances from the two antennas to the point.
Step 4: Compare the path difference \( \Delta d \) to the wavelength \( \lambda \). If \( \Delta d \) is an integer multiple of \( \lambda \) (\( \Delta d = n \lambda \), where \( n \) is an integer), the point is a location of maximum constructive interference. If \( \Delta d \) is an odd multiple of half the wavelength (\( \Delta d = (2n+1) \frac{\lambda}{2} \)), the point is a location of maximum destructive interference. Otherwise, the interference is somewhere in between.
Step 5: Based on the comparison in Step 4, classify the point \((300 \; \text{m}, 800 \; \text{m})\) as a point of maximum constructive interference, maximum destructive interference, or something in between.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interference of Waves

Interference occurs when two or more waves overlap, resulting in a new wave pattern. Constructive interference happens when waves are in phase, leading to increased amplitude, while destructive interference occurs when waves are out of phase, resulting in reduced amplitude. The type of interference at a point depends on the relative phase difference between the waves at that location.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:47
Wave Interference & Superposition

Path Difference

Path difference refers to the difference in distance traveled by two waves from their sources to a specific point. For constructive interference, the path difference must be an integer multiple of the wavelength, while for destructive interference, it should be a half-integer multiple. Calculating the path difference is essential to determine the interference pattern at a given point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:20
Mean Free Path

Wavelength and Frequency

The wavelength is the distance between successive peaks of a wave, and it is inversely related to frequency, which is the number of oscillations per second. For radio waves, the wavelength can be calculated using the speed of light divided by the frequency. Understanding the relationship between wavelength and frequency is crucial for analyzing wave behavior and interference patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two strings are adjusted to vibrate at exactly 200 Hz. Then the tension in one string is increased slightly. Afterward, three beats per second are heard when the strings vibrate at the same time. What is the new frequency of the string that was tightened?

1616
views
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX17.27 shows the circular wave fronts emitted by two wave sources. Make a table with rows labeled P, Q, and R and columns labeled r1, r2, Δr, and C/D. Fill in the table for points P, Q, and R, giving the distances as multiples of λ and indicating, with a C or a D, whether the interference at that point is constructive or destructive.

2143
views
Textbook Question

A 2.0-m-long string vibrates at its second-harmonic frequency with a maximum amplitude of 2.0 cm. One end of the string is at x = 0 cm. Find the oscillation amplitude at x = 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 cm.

1166
views
Textbook Question

What is the thinnest film of MgF2 (n=1.39) on glass that produces a strong reflection for orange light with a wavelength of 600 nm?

420
views
Textbook Question

A flute player hears four beats per second when she compares her note to a 523 Hz tuning fork (the note C). She can match the frequency of the tuning fork by pulling out the 'tuning joint' to lengthen her flute slightly. What was her initial frequency?

1628
views
Textbook Question

Two loudspeakers in a 20°C room emit 686 Hz sound waves along the x-axis. If the speakers are out of phase, what is the smallest distance between the speakers for which the interference of the sound waves is maximum constructive?

1824
views