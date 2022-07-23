FIGURE EX17.27 shows the circular wave fronts emitted by two wave sources. Make a table with rows labeled P, Q, and R and columns labeled r1, r2, Δr, and C/D. Fill in the table for points P, Q, and R, giving the distances as multiples of λ and indicating, with a C or a D, whether the interference at that point is constructive or destructive.
Two strings are adjusted to vibrate at exactly 200 Hz. Then the tension in one string is increased slightly. Afterward, three beats per second are heard when the strings vibrate at the same time. What is the new frequency of the string that was tightened?
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Key Concepts
Frequency
Beats
Tension and Frequency Relationship
A 2.0-m-long string vibrates at its second-harmonic frequency with a maximum amplitude of 2.0 cm. One end of the string is at x = 0 cm. Find the oscillation amplitude at x = 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 cm.
What is the thinnest film of MgF2 (n=1.39) on glass that produces a strong reflection for orange light with a wavelength of 600 nm?
A flute player hears four beats per second when she compares her note to a 523 Hz tuning fork (the note C). She can match the frequency of the tuning fork by pulling out the 'tuning joint' to lengthen her flute slightly. What was her initial frequency?
Two out-of-phase radio antennas at x=±300 m on the x-axis are emitting 3.0 MHz radio waves. Is the point (x, y) =(300 m, 800 m) a point of maximum constructive interference, maximum destructive interference, or something in between?
Tendons are, essentially, elastic cords stretched between two fixed ends. As such, they can support standing waves. A woman has a 20-cm-long Achilles tendon—connecting the heel to a muscle in the calf—with a cross-section area of 90 mm2 . The density of tendon tissue is 1100 kg/m3. For a reasonable tension of 500 N, what will be the fundamental frequency of her Achilles tendon?