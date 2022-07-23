Wavelength and Film Thickness Relationship

The relationship between the wavelength of light and the thickness of the film is essential for achieving constructive interference. For a film of thickness t, the condition for strong reflection (constructive interference) is given by the equation 2nt = mλ, where m is an integer (order of interference) and λ is the wavelength of light in a vacuum. This relationship helps calculate the minimum thickness of the MgF₂ film needed to produce a strong reflection for the specified wavelength of 600 nm.