Textbook Question
What are the three longest wavelengths for standing waves on a 60 cm long string that is fixed at both ends?
1712
views
What are the three longest wavelengths for standing waves on a 60 cm long string that is fixed at both ends?
FIGURE EX17.7 shows a standing wave on a string that is oscillating at 100 Hz. How many antinodes will there be if the frequency is increased to 200 Hz?
Standing waves on a 1.0-m-long string that is fixed at both ends are seen at successive frequencies of 36 Hz and 48 Hz. Draw the standing-wave pattern when the string oscillates at 48 Hz.