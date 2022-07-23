Textbook Question
What are the three longest wavelengths for standing waves on a 60 cm long string that is fixed at both ends?
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What are the three longest wavelengths for standing waves on a 60 cm long string that is fixed at both ends?
The two highest-pitch strings on a violin are tuned to 440 Hz (the A string) and 659 Hz (the E string). What is the ratio of the mass of the A string to that of the E string? Violin strings are all the same length and under essentially the same tension.
Standing waves on a 1.0-m-long string that is fixed at both ends are seen at successive frequencies of 36 Hz and 48 Hz. Draw the standing-wave pattern when the string oscillates at 48 Hz.
FIGURE EX17.6 shows a standing wave oscillating at 100 Hz on a string. What is the wave speed?