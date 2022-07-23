The two highest-pitch strings on a violin are tuned to 440 Hz (the A string) and 659 Hz (the E string). What is the ratio of the mass of the A string to that of the E string? Violin strings are all the same length and under essentially the same tension.
Ch 17: Superposition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 8a
What are the three longest wavelengths for standing waves on a 60 cm long string that is fixed at both ends?
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Understand the concept: For a string fixed at both ends, standing waves are formed at specific wavelengths. The wavelengths correspond to the harmonic series, where the length of the string is related to the wavelength by the formula: \( L = \frac{n \lambda}{2} \), where \( L \) is the length of the string, \( \lambda \) is the wavelength, and \( n \) is the harmonic number (\( n = 1, 2, 3, \dots \)).
Rearrange the formula to solve for the wavelength: \( \lambda = \frac{2L}{n} \). Here, \( L = 60 \; \text{cm} \) (convert to meters if needed, \( L = 0.6 \; \text{m} \)).
Identify the three longest wavelengths: The longest wavelengths correspond to the smallest harmonic numbers (\( n = 1, 2, 3 \)). Substitute \( n = 1 \), \( n = 2 \), and \( n = 3 \) into the formula \( \lambda = \frac{2L}{n} \) to calculate the wavelengths.
For \( n = 1 \) (fundamental frequency): \( \lambda_1 = \frac{2 \times 0.6}{1} \). For \( n = 2 \) (first overtone): \( \lambda_2 = \frac{2 \times 0.6}{2} \). For \( n = 3 \) (second overtone): \( \lambda_3 = \frac{2 \times 0.6}{3} \).
Conclude: The three longest wavelengths for standing waves on the string are \( \lambda_1 \), \( \lambda_2 \), and \( \lambda_3 \), corresponding to the fundamental frequency and the first two overtones.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standing Waves
Standing waves are formed when two waves of the same frequency and amplitude travel in opposite directions and interfere with each other. In a fixed medium, such as a string, this results in specific points called nodes (where there is no movement) and antinodes (where the movement is maximum). The pattern of these waves is determined by the length of the string and the wavelength of the waves.
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Wavelength and Frequency Relationship
The wavelength of a wave is inversely related to its frequency, as described by the equation v = fλ, where v is the wave speed, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. For standing waves on a string, the frequency is determined by the tension and mass per unit length of the string, which affects the wavelengths that can exist as standing waves.
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Harmonics
Harmonics refer to the specific frequencies at which standing waves can form on a string fixed at both ends. The fundamental frequency (first harmonic) corresponds to the longest wavelength, while higher harmonics (second, third, etc.) have shorter wavelengths. The wavelengths of these harmonics can be calculated using the formula λ_n = 2L/n, where L is the length of the string and n is the harmonic number.
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Related Practice
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