The 3.0-m-long pipe in FIGURE P18.49 is closed at the top end. It is slowly pushed straight down into the water until the top end of the pipe is level with the water's surface. What is the length L of the trapped volume of air?
On a cool morning, when the temperature is 15°C, you measure the pressure in your car tires to be 30 psi. After driving 20 mi on the freeway, the temperature of your tires is 45°C . What pressure will your tire gauge now show?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Charles's Law
Pressure-Temperature Relationship
A 10-cm-diameter, 40-cm-tall gas cylinder, sealed at the top by a frictionless 50 kg piston, is surrounded by a bath of 20°C water. Then 50 kg of sand is slowly poured onto the top of the piston, where it stays. Afterward, what is the height of the piston?
A diving bell is a 3.0-m-tall cylinder closed at the upper end but open at the lower end. The temperature of the air in the bell is 20°C. The bell is lowered into the ocean until its lower end is 100 m deep. The temperature at that depth is 10°C. How high does the water rise in the bell after enough time has passed for the air inside to reach thermal equilibrium?
An electric generating plant boils water to produce high-pressure steam. The steam spins a turbine that is connected to the generator. How many liters of water must be boiled to fill a 5.0 m3 boiler with 50 atm of steam at 400°C?
The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. What is the piston height h if the temperature is 30°C?
The interior of a Boeing 737-800 can be modeled as a 32-m-long, 3.7-m-diameter cylinder. The air inside, at cruising altitude, is 20°C at a pressure of 82 kPa. What volume of outside air, at −40°C and a pressure of 23 kPa, must be drawn in, heated, and compressed to fill the plane?