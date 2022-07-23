Volume and Density

The volume of a room and the density of the air within it are critical for calculating thermal energy. The volume of the room (6.0 m × 8.0 m × 3.0 m) helps determine the total mass of air present, as density relates mass to volume. The density of air at 20℃ is about 1.204 kg/m³, which allows for the calculation of the total mass of air in the room, necessary for finding the thermal energy.