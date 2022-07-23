Specific Heat Ratio (γ)

The specific heat ratio, denoted as γ (gamma), is the ratio of the specific heat capacity at constant pressure (Cp) to that at constant volume (Cv). It is a crucial parameter in thermodynamics, particularly in understanding the behavior of gases during processes such as combustion. For diatomic gases like nitrogen, γ typically approaches 1.4 at room temperature but can change with temperature due to the activation of vibrational modes.