Carnot Efficiency

Carnot efficiency is the maximum possible efficiency of a heat engine operating between two temperature reservoirs. It is defined by the formula η = 1 - (T_c / T_h), where T_c is the absolute temperature of the cold reservoir and T_h is the absolute temperature of the hot reservoir. This concept sets an ideal benchmark for real engines, indicating that no engine can be more efficient than a Carnot engine operating between the same temperatures.