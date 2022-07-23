A freezer with a coefficient of performance 30% that of a Carnot refrigerator keeps the inside temperature at -22℃ in a 25℃ room. 3.0 L of water at 20℃ are placed in the freezer. How long does it take for the water to freeze if the freezer's compressor does work at the rate of 200 W while the water is freezing?
The engine that powers a crane burns fuel at a flame temperature of 2000℃. It is cooled by 20℃ air. The crane lifts a 2000 kg steel girder 30 m upward. How much heat energy is transferred to the engine by burning fuel if the engine is 40% as efficient as a Carnot engine?
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Key Concepts
Carnot Efficiency
Heat Transfer
Work Done by the Engine
An ideal refrigerator utilizes a Carnot cycle operating between 0℃ and 25℃. To turn 10 kg of liquid water at 0℃ into 10 kg of ice at 0℃, (a) how much heat is exhausted into the room and (b) how much energy must be supplied to the refrigerator?
Which, if any, of the heat engines in FIGURE EX21.22 violate (a) the first law of thermodynamics or (b) the second law of thermodynamics? Explain.
A Carnot refrigerator operates between energy reservoirs at 0℃ and 250℃. A 2.4-cm-diameter, 50-cm-long copper bar connects the two energy reservoirs. At what rate, in W, must work be done on the refrigerator to remove heat from the cold reservoir at the same rate that it arrives through the copper bar?
At what cold-reservoir temperature (in ℃) would a Carnot engine with a hot-reservoir temperature of 427℃ have an efficiency of 60%?
A Carnot engine whose hot-reservoir temperature is 400℃ has a thermal efficiency of 40%. By how many degrees should the temperature of the cold reservoir be decreased to raise the engine's efficiency to 60%?