FIGURE EX23.25 shows a g ball hanging from a string inside a parallel-plate capacitor made with 12 cm × 12 cm electrodes. The electrodes are charged to±75 nC. What is the charge on the ball in nC?
Two 10-cm-diameter charged disks face each other, 20 cm apart. The left disk is charged to −50 nC and the right disk is charged to +50 nC. a. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two disks?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Superposition Principle
Distance and Field Strength
Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the force on a proton at the midpoint?
Air 'breaks down' when the electric field strength reaches 3.0×106 N/C, causing a spark. A parallel-plate capacitor is made from two 4.0 cm×4.0 cm electrodes. How many electrons must be transferred from one electrode to the other to create a spark between the electrodes?
CALC A 12-cm-long thin rod has the nonuniform charge density , where x is measured from the center of the rod. What is the total charge on the rod? Hint: This exercise requires an integration. Think about how to handle the absolute value sign.
You’ve hung two very large sheets of plastic facing each other with distance d between them, as shown in FIGURE EX23.19. By rubbing them with wool and silk, you’ve managed to give one sheet a uniform surface charge density and the other a uniform surface charge density . What are the electric field vectors at points 1, 2, and 3?
Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two rings?