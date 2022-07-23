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Ch 23: The Electric Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 23: The Electric FieldProblem 16a
Chapter 23, Problem 16a

Two 10-cm-diameter charged disks face each other, 20 cm apart. The left disk is charged to −50 nC and the right disk is charged to +50 nC. a. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two disks?

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Step 1: Understand the problem setup. Two charged disks are facing each other, separated by a distance of 20 cm. The left disk has a charge of −50 nC, and the right disk has a charge of +50 nC. The goal is to calculate the electric field at the midpoint between the disks, considering both magnitude and direction.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the electric field due to a uniformly charged disk. The electric field at a point along the axis of a disk is given by: E=σqεr, where σ is the surface charge density, ε is permittivity constant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

The electric field (E) is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is defined as E = F/q, where F is the force and q is the charge. The direction of the electric field is away from positive charges and towards negative charges, indicating the direction a positive test charge would move.
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Superposition Principle

The superposition principle states that the total electric field created by multiple charges is the vector sum of the electric fields produced by each charge individually. In this scenario, the electric fields from both charged disks must be calculated separately and then combined to find the resultant electric field at the midpoint.
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Distance and Field Strength

The strength of the electric field produced by a point charge decreases with distance according to the formula E = k|q|/r², where k is Coulomb's constant, q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge. In this problem, the distance from each disk to the midpoint is crucial for calculating the electric field's magnitude at that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX23.25 shows a 1.51.5 g ball hanging from a string inside a parallel-plate capacitor made with 12 cm × 12 cm electrodes. The electrodes are charged to±75 nC. What is the charge on the ball in nC?

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Textbook Question

Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the force on a proton at the midpoint?

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Textbook Question

Air 'breaks down' when the electric field strength reaches 3.0×106 N/C, causing a spark. A parallel-plate capacitor is made from two 4.0 cm×4.0 cm electrodes. How many electrons must be transferred from one electrode to the other to create a spark between the electrodes?

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Textbook Question

CALC A 12-cm-long thin rod has the nonuniform charge density λ(x)=(2.0nC/cm)ex/(6.0cm)\(\lambda\)(x)=(2.0\,\(\text{nC/cm}\))e^{-|x|/(6.0\,\(\text{cm}\))}, where x is measured from the center of the rod. What is the total charge on the rod? Hint: This exercise requires an integration. Think about how to handle the absolute value sign.

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Textbook Question

You’ve hung two very large sheets of plastic facing each other with distance d between them, as shown in FIGURE EX23.19. By rubbing them with wool and silk, you’ve managed to give one sheet a uniform surface charge density η1=η0η_1=−η_0 and the other a uniform surface charge density η2=+3η0η_2=+3η_0. What are the electric field vectors at points 1, 2, and 3?

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Textbook Question

Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two rings?

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