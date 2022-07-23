Skip to main content
Ch 23: The Electric Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 23: The Electric FieldProblem 15b
Chapter 23, Problem 15b

Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the force on a proton at the midpoint?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the electric field at the midpoint due to each ring. The electric field due to a ring of charge along its axis is given by: E = kQz(R2 + z2)32, where k is Coulomb's constant, Q is the charge on the ring, R is the radius of the ring, and z is the distance from the center of the ring to the point of interest.
Substitute the given values for the left ring: Q = -20 \, \(\text{nC}\), \, R = 0.05 \, \(\text{m}\), \, z = 0.1 \, \(\text{m}\). Calculate the electric field magnitude at the midpoint due to the left ring.
Repeat the calculation for the right ring, using Q = +20 \, \(\text{nC}\), \, R = 0.05 \, \(\text{m}\), \, z = 0.1 \, \(\text{m}\). Note that the electric field due to the right ring will point in the opposite direction to the field from the left ring because the charges are opposite.
Add the electric fields from both rings at the midpoint. Since the fields are in opposite directions, their magnitudes will subtract. Determine the net electric field at the midpoint.
Calculate the force on the proton using the formula: F = qE, where q is the charge of the proton (q = 1.6 \, imes \, 10^{-19} \, \(\text{C}\)) and E is the net electric field calculated in the previous step.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

The electric field is a vector field surrounding charged particles that exerts a force on other charged objects. It is defined as the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. The direction of the electric field is away from positive charges and towards negative charges, which is crucial for understanding how charges interact in this scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Intro to Electric Fields

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the force between two point charges. It states that the magnitude of the electrostatic force is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law is essential for calculating the forces exerted by the charged rings on the proton at the midpoint.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:52
Coulomb's Law

Superposition Principle

The superposition principle states that the total force acting on a charge due to multiple other charges is the vector sum of the individual forces exerted by each charge. In this problem, the forces from both charged rings on the proton must be calculated separately and then combined to find the net force at the midpoint.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:32
Superposition of Sinusoidal Wave Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Air 'breaks down' when the electric field strength reaches 3.0×106 N/C, causing a spark. A parallel-plate capacitor is made from two 4.0 cm×4.0 cm electrodes. How many electrons must be transferred from one electrode to the other to create a spark between the electrodes?

244
views
Textbook Question

Two 10-cm-diameter charged disks face each other, 20 cm apart. The left disk is charged to −50 nC and the right disk is charged to +50 nC. a. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two disks?

1491
views
Textbook Question

CALC A 12-cm-long thin rod has the nonuniform charge density λ(x)=(2.0nC/cm)ex/(6.0cm)\(\lambda\)(x)=(2.0\,\(\text{nC/cm}\))e^{-|x|/(6.0\,\(\text{cm}\))}, where x is measured from the center of the rod. What is the total charge on the rod? Hint: This exercise requires an integration. Think about how to handle the absolute value sign.

2137
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

You’ve hung two very large sheets of plastic facing each other with distance d between them, as shown in FIGURE EX23.19. By rubbing them with wool and silk, you’ve managed to give one sheet a uniform surface charge density η1=η0η_1=−η_0 and the other a uniform surface charge density η2=+3η0η_2=+3η_0. What are the electric field vectors at points 1, 2, and 3?

1431
views
Textbook Question

Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two rings?

73
views
Textbook Question

Two 10-cm-long thin glass rods uniformly charged to +10 nC are placed side by side, 4.0 cm apart. What are the electric field strengths E1 to E3 at distances 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 3.0 cm to the right of the rod on the left along the line connecting the midpoints of the two rods?

194
views