At point 3 (to the right of both sheets), the field from the negatively charged sheet (η₁ = -η₀) points toward the sheet (to the left), while the field from the positively charged sheet (η₂ = +3η₀) points away from it (to the right). These fields are in opposite directions, so their magnitudes will subtract. Use the formula E = η / (2ε₀) to calculate the individual contributions and combine them appropriately for each point.