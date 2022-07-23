A −10.0 nC point charge and a +20.0 nC point charge are 15.0 cm apart on the x-axis. What is the electric potential at the point on the x-axis where the electric field is zero?
Two point charges qₐ and qᵦ are located on the x-axis at x=a and x=b. FIGURE EX25.36 is a graph of V, the electric potential. Draw a graph of Eₓ, the x-component of the electric field, as a function of x.
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential (V)
Electric Field (E)
Relationship Between Electric Potential and Electric Field
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