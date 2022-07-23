Electric Potential (V)

Electric potential, denoted as V, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity that indicates how much work would be done to move a charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field without any acceleration. The potential due to point charges can be calculated using the formula V = k * (q/r), where k is Coulomb's constant, q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge.