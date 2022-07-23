Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the force between two point charges. It states that the magnitude of the electrostatic force (F) between two charges is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. Mathematically, it is expressed as F = k * (|q1 * q2|) / r², where k is Coulomb's constant. This law is fundamental in understanding the interactions between charged particles.