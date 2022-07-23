Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is defined mathematically as E = F/q, where E is the electric field, F is the force, and q is the charge. In this question, the electric field is given as a function of position, indicating how the field varies in space. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Electric Potential Electric potential, often referred to as voltage, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity and is related to the electric field by the equation V = -∫E·dr, where V is the potential, E is the electric field, and dr is the differential displacement vector. The potential difference between two points is crucial for determining the work done in moving a charge between them. Recommended video: Guided course 07:33 07:33 Electric Potential