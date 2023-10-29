Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Difference Electric potential difference, or voltage, is the work done per unit charge in moving a charge between two points in an electric field. It is measured in volts (V) and indicates how much energy is available to move charges from one point to another. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing circuits and electrical systems. Recommended video: Guided course 07:33 07:33 Electric Potential

Electric Field An electric field is a region around a charged object where other charged objects experience a force. The strength and direction of the electric field are determined by the charge and distance from the source charge. This concept is essential for understanding how charges interact and how potential differences arise between points A and B. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields