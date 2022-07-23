Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is defined mathematically as E = F/q, where E is the electric field, F is the force, and q is the charge. In this case, the electric field varies with position, specifically as a function of x, indicating how the force changes as the position changes.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate system to visualize the relationship between variables. In this context, we are graphing the electric field Ex as a function of position x. Understanding how to interpret the graph helps in analyzing the behavior of the electric field across the specified range, revealing trends such as symmetry and the nature of the field's variation.