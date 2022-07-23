Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Electric potential, denoted as V, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity that indicates the work done to move a charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field without any acceleration. In this context, the potential is modeled as a logarithmic function of distance, which reflects how the potential changes as one moves between the electrodes.

Electric Field Strength Electric field strength, represented as E, is defined as the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is a vector quantity that points in the direction of the force that a positive charge would experience. The electric field can be derived from the electric potential by taking the negative gradient of the potential function, which indicates how rapidly the potential changes with respect to position.