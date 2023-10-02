Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field An electric field is a region around a charged particle where a force would be exerted on other charged particles. It is represented by the symbol E and is measured in volts per meter (V/m). In this case, a uniform electric field of 1000 V/m indicates that the electric force is constant throughout the specified region. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Potential Difference Potential difference, or voltage, is the work done per unit charge in moving a charge between two points in an electric field. It is calculated as the product of the electric field strength and the distance moved in the direction of the field. The potential difference between two points can be determined using the formula V = E * d, where V is the potential difference, E is the electric field strength, and d is the distance. Recommended video: Guided course 07:04 07:04 Potential Difference Between Two Charges