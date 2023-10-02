Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field The electric field (E) is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is defined mathematically as the negative gradient of the electric potential (V), indicating how the potential changes with position. In this case, the electric field is given as Ex = -1000x^2 V/m, which shows how the field strength varies with the position along the x-axis.

Electric Potential Difference The electric potential difference (ΔV) between two points in an electric field is the work done per unit charge in moving a charge from one point to another. It can be calculated by integrating the electric field over the distance between the two points. In this problem, we need to find the potential difference between xi = -20 cm and xf = 30 cm, which involves evaluating the integral of the electric field expression over the specified limits.