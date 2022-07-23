Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Electric potential is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity that indicates the work done to move a unit positive charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field. In this context, the potential on the surface of the cylinder is given as V0, which serves as a reference for calculating the potential at a distance r from the axis. Recommended video: Guided course 07:33 07:33 Electric Potential

Electric Field of a Charged Cylinder The electric field outside an infinitely long charged cylinder is determined by its linear charge density (λ) and is given by the formula Er = λ/(2πϵ0 r). This field decreases with distance from the cylinder and is directed radially outward. Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the potential at a distance r from the cylinder's axis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Electric Field due to a Point Charge