26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
Problem 26a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
You need a capacitance of 50 μF, but you don't happen to have a 50 μF capacitor. You do have a 75 μF capacitor. What additional capacitor do you need to produce a total capacitance of 50 μF? Should you join the two capacitors in parallel or in series?
