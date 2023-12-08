Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field (Ex) The electric field (Ex) is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is defined as the negative gradient of the electric potential (V), meaning that the electric field points in the direction of decreasing potential. Understanding this relationship is crucial for converting a potential graph into an electric field graph. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Gradient In physics, the gradient is a mathematical operation that describes the rate and direction of change in a quantity. For a function like electric potential (V), the gradient indicates how steeply the potential changes with respect to position (x). In the context of electric fields, the gradient of V gives the electric field strength and direction, which is essential for accurately drawing the Ex versus x graph.