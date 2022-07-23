Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Electric potential, denoted as V, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity measured in volts (V) and indicates how much work would be done to move a charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field without any acceleration. Recommended video: Guided course 07:33 07:33 Electric Potential

Electric Field The electric field (E) is a vector field that represents the force experienced by a unit positive charge placed in the field. It is defined as the negative gradient of the electric potential, mathematically expressed as E = -∇V. The direction of the electric field is from regions of higher potential to lower potential. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields