25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
3:12 minutes
Problem 26c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CALC The electric field in a region of space is Ex=5000x V/m , where x is in meters. b. Find an expression for the potential V at position x. As a reference, let V=0 V at the origin.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos