A 2.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor with a spacing of 0.50 mm is charged to 200 V. What are (a) the total energy stored in the electric field and (b) the energy density?
The electric field in a region of space is Ex=5000x V/m , where x is in meters. Find an expression for the potential V at position x. As a reference, let V=0 V at the origin.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Electric Potential
Integration in Physics
50 pJ of energy is stored in a 2.0 cm×2.0 cm×2.0 cm region of uniform electric field. What is the electric field strength?
The electric field in a region of space is Ex = −1000x2 V/m, where x is in meters. What is the potential difference between xi = −20 cm and xf = 30 cm?
An infinitely long cylinder of radius R has linear charge density λ. The potential on the surface of the cylinder is V0, and the electric field outside the cylinder is Er = λ/2πϵ0r . Find the potential relative to the surface at a point that is distance r from the axis, assuming r>R.
The electric field in a region of space is Ex = −1000x^2 V/m, where x is in meters. Graph Ex versus x over the region −1 m ≤ x ≤1 m.
You need a capacitance of 50 μF, but you don't happen to have a 50 μF capacitor. You do have a 75 μF capacitor. What additional capacitor do you need to produce a total capacitance of 50 μF? Should you join the two capacitors in parallel or in series?