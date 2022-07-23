Electric Potential

Electric potential (V) is a scalar quantity that represents the potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is related to the electric field by the equation V = -∫E·dx, where the integral is taken along a path from a reference point to the point of interest. In this problem, we need to find the expression for V at position x, using the given electric field and the reference point where V = 0 V at the origin.