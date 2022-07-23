A 2.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor with a spacing of 0.50 mm is charged to 200 V. What are (a) the total energy stored in the electric field and (b) the energy density?
50 pJ of energy is stored in a 2.0 cm×2.0 cm×2.0 cm region of uniform electric field. What is the electric field strength?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field Energy
Volume of a Cubic Region
Electric Field Strength
The electric field in a region of space is Ex = −1000x2 V/m, where x is in meters. What is the potential difference between xi = −20 cm and xf = 30 cm?
The electric field in a region of space is Ex=5000x V/m , where x is in meters. Find an expression for the potential V at position x. As a reference, let V=0 V at the origin.
What is the equivalent capacitance of the three capacitors in FIGURE EX26.27?
The electric field in a region of space is Ex = −1000x^2 V/m, where x is in meters. Graph Ex versus x over the region −1 m ≤ x ≤1 m.
You need a capacitance of 50 μF, but you don't happen to have a 50 μF capacitor. You do have a 75 μF capacitor. What additional capacitor do you need to produce a total capacitance of 50 μF? Should you join the two capacitors in parallel or in series?