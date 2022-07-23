The electric field in a region of space is V/m , where x and y are in m. The zero of electric potential is at the origin. What are (a) the electric field and (b) the electric potential at the point (x,y)=(2.0 m, 1.0 m)? Hint: The potential difference is the same along any path connecting two points.
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Symmetry dictates that the electric field along the x-axis has only an x-component: Ey=Ez=0. Find an expression for Ex if x≪a.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Superposition Principle
Symmetry in Electric Fields
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