Step 2: Recall that the restoring force \( F \) acting on the electron is proportional to its displacement \( y \) from the equilibrium position (the midpoint). This is characteristic of simple harmonic motion. The force can be expressed as \( F = -k y \), where \( k \) is the effective spring constant. To find \( k \), calculate the net electric field at a small displacement \( y \) and relate it to the force \( F = q_e E \), where \( q_e \) is the charge of the electron.