The electric potential is 40 V at point A near a uniformly charged sphere. At point B, 2.0 μm farther away from the sphere, the potential has decreased by 0.16 mV. How far is point A from the center of the sphere?
Metal sphere 1 has a positive charge of 6.0 nC. Metal sphere 2, which is twice the diameter of sphere 1, is initially uncharged. The spheres are then connected together by a long, thin metal wire. What are the final charges on each sphere?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Charge Conservation
Conductors and Charge Distribution
Electric Potential
Find expressions for the equivalent capacitance of (a) N identical capacitors C in parallel and (b) N identical capacitors C in series.
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Your answer to part d shows that an electron experiences a linear restoring force, so it will undergo simple harmonic motion. What is the oscillation frequency in GHz for an electron moving between two 1.0 nC charges separated by 2.0 mm?
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Symmetry dictates that the electric field along the x-axis has only an x-component: Ey=Ez=0. Find an expression for Ex if x≪a.
Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery. The wires are disconnected, and insulated handles are used to pull the plates apart to a new spacing of 2.0 mm. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Write an expression for the electric potential at position x on the x-axis.