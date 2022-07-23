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Ch 26: Potential and Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 26: Potential and FieldProblem 52b
Chapter 26, Problem 52b

Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery. The wires are disconnected, and insulated handles are used to pull the plates apart to a new spacing of 2.0 mm. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?

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Calculate the initial capacitance of the parallel plate capacitor using the formula: C=εdA, where ε is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and d is the separation between the plates.
Determine the charge on each electrode using the relationship Q=CV, where V is the potential difference (9.0 V in this case).
When the plates are pulled apart to a new spacing of 2.0 mm, note that the charge Q remains constant because the wires are disconnected, meaning no charge can flow.
Recalculate the new capacitance using the updated plate separation in the formula C=εdA, where d is now 2.0 mm.
Determine the new potential difference between the plates using the relationship V=QC, where Q is the charge calculated earlier and C is the new capacitance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a system to store electric charge per unit voltage. It is defined as C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the potential difference. In this scenario, the capacitance of the parallel plate capacitor changes as the distance between the plates is altered, affecting the charge on each electrode.
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Electric Field

The electric field (E) between two charged plates is defined as the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is related to the potential difference (V) and the distance (d) between the plates by the equation E = V/d. Understanding the electric field is crucial for determining how the potential difference changes when the distance between the electrodes is modified.
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Charge Conservation

Charge conservation is a fundamental principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant. When the wires are disconnected from the battery, the charge on the electrodes becomes fixed. This principle is essential for calculating the charge on each electrode after the plates are pulled apart, as the total charge will not change despite the alteration in distance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The electric potential is 40 V at point A near a uniformly charged sphere. At point B, 2.0 μm farther away from the sphere, the potential has decreased by 0.16 mV. How far is point A from the center of the sphere?

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Textbook Question

Find expressions for the equivalent capacitance of (a) N identical capacitors C in parallel and (b) N identical capacitors C in series.

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Textbook Question

Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?

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Textbook Question

Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Your answer to part d shows that an electron experiences a linear restoring force, so it will undergo simple harmonic motion. What is the oscillation frequency in GHz for an electron moving between two 1.0 nC charges separated by 2.0 mm?

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Textbook Question

Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Symmetry dictates that the electric field along the x-axis has only an x-component: Ey=Ez=0. Find an expression for Ex if x≪a.

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Textbook Question

Metal sphere 1 has a positive charge of 6.0 nC. Metal sphere 2, which is twice the diameter of sphere 1, is initially uncharged. The spheres are then connected together by a long, thin metal wire. What are the final charges on each sphere?

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