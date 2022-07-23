A sculptor has asked you to help electroplate gold onto a brass statue. You know that the charge carriers in the ionic solution are singly charged gold ions, and you've calculated that you must deposit 0.50 g of gold to reach the necessary thickness. How much current do you need, in mA, to plate the statue in 3.0 hours?
FIGURE EX27.35 is a current-versus-potential-difference graph for a material. What is the material's resistance?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Resistance
Linear Relationship
The electron beam inside an old television picture tube is 0.40 mm in diameter and carries a current of 50 μA. This electron beam impinges on the inside of the picture tube screen. How many electrons strike the screen each second?
The electric field inside a 30-cm-long copper wire is 5.0 mV/m. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
The resistance of a very fine aluminum wire with a 10 μm ×10 μm square cross section is 1000 Ω . A 1000 Ω resistor is made by wrapping this wire in a spiral around a 3.0-mm-diameter glass core. How many turns of wire are needed?
How long must a 0.60-mm-diameter aluminum wire be to have a 0.50 A current when connected to the terminals of a 1.5 V flashlight battery?
An engineer cuts a 1.0-m-long, 0.33-mm-diameter piece of wire, connects it across a 1.5 V battery, and finds that the current in the wire is 8.0 A. Of what material is the wire made?