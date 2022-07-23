A 1.5 V battery provides 0.50 A of current. How much work does the charge escalator do to lift 1.0 C of charge?
The electric field inside a 30-cm-long copper wire is 5.0 mV/m. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Potential Difference
Ohm's Law
The resistance of a very fine aluminum wire with a 10 μm ×10 μm square cross section is 1000 Ω . A 1000 Ω resistor is made by wrapping this wire in a spiral around a 3.0-mm-diameter glass core. How many turns of wire are needed?
How long must a 0.60-mm-diameter aluminum wire be to have a 0.50 A current when connected to the terminals of a 1.5 V flashlight battery?
FIGURE EX27.35 is a current-versus-potential-difference graph for a material. What is the material's resistance?
A 1.5 V battery provides 0.50 A of current. At what rate (C/s) is charge lifted by the charge escalator?
An engineer cuts a 1.0-m-long, 0.33-mm-diameter piece of wire, connects it across a 1.5 V battery, and finds that the current in the wire is 8.0 A. Of what material is the wire made?