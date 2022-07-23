What is the time constant for the discharge of the capacitors in FIGURE EX28.34?
It seems hard to justify spending \$5.00 for an LED lightbulb when an ordinary incandescent bulb costs 50¢. To see if this makes sense, compare a 60 W incandescent bulb that lasts 1000 hours to a 10 W LED bulb that has a lifetime of 15,000 hours. Both bulbs produce the same amount of visible light. If electricity costs \$0.15/kWh, what is the total cost—purchase price plus energy—to get 15,000 hours of light from each type of bulb? This is called the life-cycle cost.
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Key Concepts
Life-Cycle Cost
Energy Consumption
Cost of Electricity
Show that the product RC has units of s.
A capacitor is discharged through a 100 Ω resistor. The discharge current decreases to 25% of its initial value in 2.5 ms. What is the value of the capacitor?
A 2.0-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter wire has a variable resistivity given by where x is measured from one end of the wire. What is the current if this wire is connected to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery?
You have a 2.0 Ω resistor, a 3.0 Ω resistor, a 6.0 Ω resistor, and a 6.0 V battery. Draw a diagram of a circuit in which all three resistors are used and the battery delivers 9.0 W of power.
An electric eel develops a 450 V potential difference between its head and tail. The eel can stun a fish or other prey by using this potential difference to drive a 0.80 A current pulse for 1.0 ms. What are (a) the energy delivered by this pulse and (b) the total charge that flows?