A small toaster that operates at 120 V has a heating element made from a 4.4-m-long, 0.70-mm-diameter nichrome wire. The resistivity, density, and specific heat of nichrome are, respectively, 1.5 x 10⁻⁶ Ωm, 8400 kg/m³, and 450 J/kg K. If half the heat energy is lost to the air, how long does it take the heating element to warm from 20℃ to 450℃, about the temperature at which it first begins to glow red?
You have a 2.0 Ω resistor, a 3.0 Ω resistor, a 6.0 Ω resistor, and a 6.0 V battery. Draw a diagram of a circuit in which all three resistors are used and the battery delivers 9.0 W of power.
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Power in Electrical Circuits
Series and Parallel Circuits
It seems hard to justify spending \$5.00 for an LED lightbulb when an ordinary incandescent bulb costs 50¢. To see if this makes sense, compare a 60 W incandescent bulb that lasts 1000 hours to a 10 W LED bulb that has a lifetime of 15,000 hours. Both bulbs produce the same amount of visible light. If electricity costs \$0.15/kWh, what is the total cost—purchase price plus energy—to get 15,000 hours of light from each type of bulb? This is called the life-cycle cost.
A capacitor is discharged through a 100 Ω resistor. The discharge current decreases to 25% of its initial value in 2.5 ms. What is the value of the capacitor?
A 2.0-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter wire has a variable resistivity given by where x is measured from one end of the wire. What is the current if this wire is connected to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery?
An electric eel develops a 450 V potential difference between its head and tail. The eel can stun a fish or other prey by using this potential difference to drive a 0.80 A current pulse for 1.0 ms. What are (a) the energy delivered by this pulse and (b) the total charge that flows?
To which two points in the circuit of FIGURE P28.45 should a 12 V battery be connected to dissipate the most power?