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Ch 28: Fundamentals of Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 28: Fundamentals of CircuitsProblem 43
Chapter 28, Problem 43

You have a 2.0 Ω resistor, a 3.0 Ω resistor, a 6.0 Ω resistor, and a 6.0 V battery. Draw a diagram of a circuit in which all three resistors are used and the battery delivers 9.0 W of power.

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Step 1: Recall the formula for power delivered by a battery: \( P = \frac{V^2}{R_{eq}} \), where \( P \) is the power, \( V \) is the voltage of the battery, and \( R_{eq} \) is the equivalent resistance of the circuit. Rearrange this formula to find \( R_{eq} \): \( R_{eq} = \frac{V^2}{P} \). Substitute \( V = 6.0 \ \text{V} \) and \( P = 9.0 \ \text{W} \) to calculate \( R_{eq} \).
Step 2: Once \( R_{eq} \) is determined, consider how the three resistors (2.0 Ω, 3.0 Ω, and 6.0 Ω) can be arranged to achieve this equivalent resistance. Recall the formulas for resistors in series \( R_{eq} = R_1 + R_2 + R_3 \) and in parallel \( \frac{1}{R_{eq}} = \frac{1}{R_1} + \frac{1}{R_2} + \frac{1}{R_3} \).
Step 3: Experiment with different combinations of series and parallel arrangements to match the calculated \( R_{eq} \). For example, you might try combining two resistors in parallel and then adding the third in series, or vice versa. Use the formulas for series and parallel resistances to verify the equivalent resistance for each configuration.
Step 4: Once the correct arrangement is identified, draw the circuit diagram. Ensure that the battery (6.0 V) is connected to the resistors in the configuration that achieves the desired \( R_{eq} \). Label the resistors and their values (2.0 Ω, 3.0 Ω, and 6.0 Ω) clearly in the diagram.
Step 5: Double-check your work by recalculating the total power delivered by the battery using \( P = \frac{V^2}{R_{eq}} \) with the equivalent resistance from your chosen configuration. Confirm that the power matches the given value of 9.0 W.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed by the formula V = IR, which is fundamental for analyzing electrical circuits and determining how voltage, current, and resistance interact.
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Power in Electrical Circuits

The power (P) delivered by an electrical circuit is defined as the rate at which energy is consumed or converted. It can be calculated using the formula P = IV, where I is the current and V is the voltage. Additionally, using Ohm's Law, power can also be expressed as P = I²R or P = V²/R, which helps in understanding how different components in a circuit affect overall power consumption.
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Series and Parallel Circuits

In electrical circuits, resistors can be arranged in series or parallel configurations. In a series circuit, the total resistance is the sum of individual resistances, while in a parallel circuit, the total resistance is found using the reciprocal formula. Understanding these configurations is crucial for calculating the total resistance and current in the circuit, which directly impacts the power delivered by the battery.
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