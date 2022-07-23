Show that the product RC has units of s.

Time Constant (τ)

The time constant (τ) in an RC circuit is the product of resistance (R) and capacitance (C), expressed as τ = RC. It represents the time required for the voltage across the capacitor to reach approximately 63.2% of its final value during charging or to fall to about 36.8% during discharging. The units of τ are seconds (s), indicating that the product RC must also have units of seconds.