Time Constant

The time constant, denoted by the symbol τ (tau), is a measure of the time it takes for a capacitor to charge to about 63.2% of the maximum voltage or to discharge to about 36.8% of its initial voltage. It is calculated using the formula τ = RC, where R is the resistance in ohms and C is the capacitance in farads. The time constant is crucial for understanding the speed of the charging and discharging processes in RC circuits.