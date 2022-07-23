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Ch 28: Fundamentals of Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 28: Fundamentals of CircuitsProblem 37
Chapter 28, Problem 37

A capacitor is discharged through a 100 Ω resistor. The discharge current decreases to 25% of its initial value in 2.5 ms. What is the value of the capacitor?

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Start by recalling the formula for the discharge of a capacitor through a resistor: \( I(t) = I_0 e^{-t / \tau} \), where \( I(t) \) is the current at time \( t \), \( I_0 \) is the initial current, and \( \tau \) is the time constant of the circuit.
The time constant \( \tau \) is defined as \( \tau = RC \), where \( R \) is the resistance and \( C \) is the capacitance. In this problem, \( R = 100 \ \Omega \).
From the problem, the current decreases to 25% of its initial value in \( t = 2.5 \ \text{ms} \). Substitute \( I(t) = 0.25 I_0 \) and \( t = 2.5 \times 10^{-3} \ \text{s} \) into the discharge formula: \( 0.25 I_0 = I_0 e^{-t / \tau} \).
Simplify the equation by dividing through by \( I_0 \): \( 0.25 = e^{-t / \tau} \). Take the natural logarithm of both sides: \( \ln(0.25) = -t / \tau \).
Solve for \( \tau \): \( \tau = -t / \ln(0.25) \). Substitute \( t = 2.5 \times 10^{-3} \ \text{s} \) and calculate \( \ln(0.25) \). Finally, use \( \tau = RC \) to solve for \( C \): \( C = \tau / R \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electrical charge per unit voltage. It is measured in farads (F) and is defined by the formula C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the capacitor. Understanding capacitance is crucial for analyzing how capacitors behave in circuits, especially during charging and discharging processes.
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Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

RC Time Constant

The RC time constant, denoted as τ (tau), is a measure of the time it takes for the voltage across a capacitor to either charge or discharge to approximately 63.2% of its maximum value. It is calculated as τ = R × C, where R is the resistance in ohms and C is the capacitance in farads. This concept is essential for understanding the exponential nature of capacitor discharge in resistive circuits.
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Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes the process by which a quantity decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In the context of a discharging capacitor, the current and voltage drop exponentially over time, following the equation I(t) = I0 * e^(-t/τ), where I0 is the initial current, t is time, and τ is the time constant. This concept is key to solving problems involving the discharge of capacitors in circuits.
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Related Practice
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