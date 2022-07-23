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Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 53
Chapter 29, Problem 53

What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the semicircle in FIGURE P29.53?

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1
Step 1: Recognize that the magnetic field at the center of the semicircle is due to the current flowing through the semicircular arc. The straight sections of the wire do not contribute to the magnetic field at the center of the semicircle because their magnetic field lines are perpendicular to the center point.
Step 2: Use the formula for the magnetic field at the center of a circular loop, which is derived from the Biot-Savart law: \( B = \frac{\mu_0 I}{2R} \). For a semicircular arc, the magnetic field is half of that of a full circular loop, so the formula becomes \( B = \frac{\mu_0 I}{4R} \).
Step 3: Identify the variables in the formula: \( \mu_0 \) is the permeability of free space (\( \mu_0 = 4\pi \times 10^{-7} \ \text{T·m/A} \)), \( I \) is the current flowing through the wire, and \( R \) is the radius of the semicircular arc.
Step 4: Substitute the given values for \( I \) and \( R \) into the formula \( B = \frac{\mu_0 I}{4R} \). Ensure that the units are consistent (e.g., current in amperes, radius in meters).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the magnetic field strength \( B \) at the center of the semicircle. This will give the magnitude of the field in teslas (T).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnetic Field

The magnetic field is a vector field that describes the magnetic influence on moving electric charges, electric currents, and magnetic materials. It is represented by the symbol B and is measured in teslas (T). The direction of the magnetic field is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if you point your thumb in the direction of current flow, your fingers curl in the direction of the magnetic field lines.
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Biot-Savart Law

The Biot-Savart Law provides a mathematical description of the magnetic field generated by a current-carrying conductor. It states that the magnetic field dB at a point in space is directly proportional to the current I and the length element dl of the conductor, and inversely proportional to the square of the distance r from the current element to the point. This law is essential for calculating the magnetic field in complex geometries, such as the semicircular wire in the question.
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Symmetry in Magnetic Fields

Symmetry plays a crucial role in simplifying the calculation of magnetic fields. In the case of a semicircular wire carrying current, the symmetry allows us to deduce that the magnetic field at the center of the semicircle is uniform and can be calculated using the contributions from each infinitesimal segment of the wire. This concept helps in determining the resultant magnetic field without needing to integrate over the entire shape.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?

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Textbook Question

A long, hollow wire has inner radius R₁ and outer radius R₂. The wire carries current I uniformly distributed across the area of the wire. Use Ampère's law to find an expression for the magnetic field strength in the three regions 0 < r < R₁, R₁ < r < R₂, and R₂ < r.

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Textbook Question

The toroid of FIGURE P29.54 is a coil of wire wrapped around a doughnut-shaped ring (a torus). Toroidal magnetic fields are used to confine fusion plasmas. Is a toroidal magnetic field a uniform field? Explain.

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Textbook Question

The earth's magnetic field, with a magnetic dipole moment of 8.0 x 1022 A m2, is generated by currents within the molten iron of the earth's outer core. Suppose we model the core current as a 3000-km-diameter current loop made from a 1000-km-diameter 'wire.' The loop diameter is measured from the centers of this very fat wire. What is the current density J in the current loop?

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Each turn of a solenoid is a current loop with a magnetic dipole moment. Consider a 200-turn cylindrical solenoid that has an interior volume of 40 cm3 and for which each turn is a magnetic dipole moment with magnitude 8.0 x 10-4 A m2. What is the magnetic field strength inside the solenoid?

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A flat, circular disk of radius R is uniformly charged with total charge Q. The disk spins at angular velocity ω about an axis through its center. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the disk?

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