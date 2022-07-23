Biot-Savart Law

The Biot-Savart Law provides a mathematical description of the magnetic field generated by a current-carrying conductor. It states that the magnetic field dB at a point in space is directly proportional to the current I and the length element dl of the conductor, and inversely proportional to the square of the distance r from the current element to the point. This law is essential for calculating the magnetic field in complex geometries, such as the semicircular wire in the question.