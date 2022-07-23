Solenoid

A solenoid is a long coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it. The magnetic field inside a solenoid is uniform and can be calculated using the formula B = μ₀(nI), where B is the magnetic field strength, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, n is the number of turns per unit length, and I is the current. The properties of the solenoid, such as the number of turns and its dimensions, directly affect the strength of the magnetic field.