Find an expression for the magnetic field strength at the center (point P) of the circular arc in FIGURE P29.45.
The earth's magnetic field, with a magnetic dipole moment of 8.0 x 1022 A m2, is generated by currents within the molten iron of the earth's outer core. Suppose we model the core current as a 3000-km-diameter current loop made from a 1000-km-diameter 'wire.' The loop diameter is measured from the centers of this very fat wire. What is the current density J in the current loop?
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Dipole Moment
Current Density (J)
Loop Area and Diameter
What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the semicircle in FIGURE P29.53?
The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?
The toroid of FIGURE P29.54 is a coil of wire wrapped around a doughnut-shaped ring (a torus). Toroidal magnetic fields are used to confine fusion plasmas. Is a toroidal magnetic field a uniform field? Explain.
Each turn of a solenoid is a current loop with a magnetic dipole moment. Consider a 200-turn cylindrical solenoid that has an interior volume of 40 cm3 and for which each turn is a magnetic dipole moment with magnitude 8.0 x 10-4 A m2. What is the magnetic field strength inside the solenoid?
When seen from the end, three long, parallel wires form an equilateral triangle 6.0 cm on a side. The wires each carry a 5.0 A current, with one current direction opposite the other two. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the triangle?