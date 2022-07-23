Intensity of Electromagnetic Waves

The intensity of an electromagnetic wave is defined as the power per unit area carried by the wave, typically measured in watts per square meter (W/m²). It is related to the electric and magnetic field amplitudes through the equation I = (1/2) * ε₀ * c * E², where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space and c is the speed of light. This relationship is essential for calculating the magnetic field amplitude from the given intensity.