Unpolarized light with intensity 350 W/m2 passes first through a polarizing filter with its axis vertical, then through a second polarizing filter. It emerges from the second filter with intensity 131 W/m2. What is the angle from vertical of the axis of the second polarizing filter?
FIGURE EX31.23 shows a horizontally polarized radio wave of frequency 1.0×106 Hz traveling into the figure. The maximum electric field strength is 1000 V/m. What is the maximum magnetic field strength?
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Key Concepts
Electromagnetic Waves
Maxwell's Equations
Relationship Between Electric and Magnetic Fields
What is the force (magnitude and direction) on the proton in FIGURE P31.28? Give the direction as an angle cw or ccw from vertical.
The electric field of an electromagnetic wave in a vacuum is , where x is in m and t is in s. What are the wave's magnetic field amplitude?
A proton is fired with a speed of 1.0×106 m/s through the parallel-plate capacitor shown in FIGURE P31.29. The capacitor's electric field is E =(1.0×105 V/m, down). How does an experimenter in the proton's frame explain that the proton experiences no force as the charged plates fly by?
A radio receiver can detect signals with electric field amplitudes as small as 300 μV/m. What is the intensity of the smallest detectable signal?
A microwave beam with a wavelength of 1.5 cm has an intensity of 25 W/m2. What is the magnetic field amplitude?